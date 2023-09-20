New College Park Winn-Dixie store offers ‘enhanced shopping experience’ to Arlington community

A new Winn-Dixie store opened its doors to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday in College Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new Winn-Dixie store officially opened its doors to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the College Park Shopping Center.

The new store on University Boulevard North at Harris Avenue will provide a unique, localized shopping experience for customers with a wide product selection.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be back in this area. It’s been 25 years since we were here prior,” said Shawn Sloan, regional vice president for Winn-Dixie North Florida.

Customers shopping at the new location will have access to a wide variety of specialty food selections, including organic, natural and gluten-free options. The store will also have a deli department with grab-and-go meal options, fresh sushi made daily and a sandwich station. A new seafood department will feature several fresh-caught fish, including tuna, tilapia and swordfish.

“We’re opening a brand new store for our community, and we’ve made sure that we listened to their thoughts and their wishes,” Sloan said.

The first 500 customers to arrive at the store will receive a Winn-Dixie mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500.

Throughout the grand opening day, customers will be able to enjoy live entertainment including a DJ, giveaways, live cooking demonstrations, sampling, and more.

The store will host a community event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 23 with live entertainment and free raffle giveaways for $100 gift cards every 30 minutes, plus big prize drawings.

The big prize drawings will begin at 11 a.m. for a chance to win a $500 gift card, a YETI cooler package and a Blackstone grill. Store representatives said winners must be present to win the raffle giveaways.

The new Winn-Dixie store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.