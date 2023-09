(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash on Philips Highway on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in Jacksonville’s Spring Park neighborhood around 4 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a mangled white BMW.

Police said the man who died was driving that BMW when it pulled out in front of a Silver Kia resulting in a t-bone crash.

The driver of the Kia was not injured and is cooperating with detectives.