Motorcyclist killed in St. Johns County crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday night in a crash with a sedan on A1A and Harbor Drive in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man, who is from Jacksonville, was riding east on A1A just after 8 p.m. when he crossed the solid double yellow center lines into the oncoming lane in an attempt to pass the car, which was in the left turn lane at Harbor Drive.

According to the FHP report, when the sedan started to turn left onto Harbor Drive, the motorcycle’s front end crashed into the sedan’s front left side and the rider was thrown off the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, according to the report.

The 30-year-old Palm Coast man driving the sedan was not injured. The report said he was wearing a seat belt.