1 person critically injured in Eastside shooting; several streets blocked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Someone was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has several streets blocked off at East 3rd Street and Birdier Street.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was transported with critical injuries.

This is the 19th shooting in the last six days and brings the total of people shot this year to 301, according to News4JAX records.

