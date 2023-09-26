TELL US: Parents, what smartphone rules have you established for your kids, teenagers?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It is no secret that smartphones have changed people’s lives.

While there are many opinions regarding smartphone usage among kids and teenagers, it seems like young people’s smartphone use is here to stay.

A recent report by Common Sense revealed that young people use their smartphones for an average of almost four and a half hours daily. Moreover, teenagers receiving about 237 notifications or more per day, several of those happening during the school hours.

Parents, we want to hear from you. What smartphone rules have you established for your kids and teenagers?

