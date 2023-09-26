74º
Woman killed in Clay County crash on Blanding Boulevard: FHP

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Clay County on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection with Bolton Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the woman was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard in the left turn lane when she failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle traveling northbound as she turned left.

This caused the front of the second vehicle to strike the right side of the victim’s vehicle.

According to FHP, both drivers were transported to Orange Park Medical Center.

The woman died at the hospital. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023.

