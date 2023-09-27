Where to get the sweetest National Coffee Day deals in the Jacksonville area

Attention coffee lovers: National Coffee Day is Friday, and many coffee shops will be offering some sweet deals in our area that you won’t want to miss.

News4JAX has compiled a list of coffee and doughnut shops around our area that will be celebrating this day with some brew-tiful deals.

Jacksonville Coffee Company

This local coffee shop will be offering a free 16-ounce cold brew drink with any menu purchase on Sept. 29.

Beach location: 12620 Beach Blvd., Suite 7 in Jacksonville | Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southside location: 8221 Southside Blvd., Suite 7 | Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scooter’s Coffee

This shop is offering one free freshly brewed coffee to their customers during all of September. Yes, free coffee all month long!

This offer is valid for one coffee per customer, per visit, and applies to any size brewed coffee (excludes add-ons like espresso shots, flavored syrups, cold foam, and whipped cream.)

Click here to find your nearest location

Foxtail Coffee Co.

Customers can get 50% off drinks on Sept. 29. This offer is limited to one drink per customer and only valid for in-store purchases.

San Marco location: 2039 Hendricks Ave., Unit 114 in Jacksonville | Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ponte Vedra location: 260 Front St., Suite 620 in Ponte Vedra Beach | Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ellianos

Customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations on Sept. 29.

All you have to do is go to one of their locations and inform the baristas that you are there for the National Coffee Day celebration, pick your coffee, and enjoy!

Click here to find your nearest location

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee and doughnut company will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase on Sept. 29.

Click here to find your nearest location

Krispy Kreme

On Sept. 29 all guests can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme is making this deal even sweeter by offering guests a $2 Original Glazed® Dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Click here to find your nearest location

------------------------------------------

We hope you enjoyed this list – a latte!

