22-year-old charged with murder in Oceanway shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 22-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Oceanway area, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Gary J. Davis was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, shooting or throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Detectives began investigating after police found a man unconscious Sept. 1 inside a home on Fields Road in Oceanway. They had responded to reports of a person shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

JSO said detectives’ “in-depth investigations” led to identifying Davis as the shooter. They did not elaborate on how they connected Davis to the shooting.