Community asked to help name new entry road for Clay County Regional Sports Complex

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: Clay County, Clay County Regional Sports Complex
New regional sports complex coming to Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Wednesday, residents will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite entry road name for the new Clay County Regional Sports Complex.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners is giving the community the following options to choose from:

  • Championship
  • Sportsmanship
  • Tournament
  • Trophy
  • Victory

Residents can also submit their own options for consideration.

The 250-acre property is on Blanding Boulevard, just north of State Road 16, and it will include multipurpose fields, parking, restrooms, and a walking trail.

Voting will end on Oct. 9.

The county said it received $3 million in legislative matching funds for the complex’s development and construction in fiscal year 2021. They also received $1 million in legislative appropriations this year and an additional $1.5 million in legislative appropriations for turn lanes to the park.

Click here to submit your vote

