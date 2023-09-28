Man attempts to rob Jacksonville bank, flees empty-handed after being told ‘business was cashless’ : JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who attempted to rob a bank on University Boulevard North on Wednesday morning but walked away unsuccessful after an employee turned him away.

According to police, a young man entered the PNC Bank at around 11 a.m. and presented a note to an employee. The note demanded a sum of money and threatened to harm employees.

The employee told the suspect the business was cashless, and the suspect left the area, police said.

Officials said the suspect did not receive any money or display a weapon.

No employees were injured.

JSO detectives are currently investigating this incident and are in the process of interviewing employees and reviewing surveillance video.

Police said the suspect is possibly in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5′5″ to 5′7″, weighs around 140 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Police said they believe the suspect fled the area northbound along University Boulevard North.

JSO is asking anyone with information related to the incident to reach out at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.