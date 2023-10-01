Brentwood Community holds weekly protest over new Medical Examiner’s Office

A new Medical Examiner's Officer is slated to be completed by 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They aren’t stopping the fight. Protestors stand strong against a Medical Examiners Office being built next to a school in Brentwood.

Protesters were out Saturday at the sight of the proposed building.

“The city dropped the ball on this. City leaders are not going about this development the right way. It’s just a disgrace. I can’t think of anything worse than to have us out here picketing something that shouldn’t be here,” said Lydia Bell, President of the Metro Gardens Association Brentwood.

The $62 million project can hold 300 bodies. Bell says the location was chosen to save taxpayers a few bucks.

“How much is our life and peace worth, 49 cents?” Bell said.

In May the Director of Operations for the Medical Examiner’s Office, Tim Crutchfield told News4Jax the city actually owns the property. There is no reason to go find another property when this one would accommodate our needs.”

Protesters say the building, that would be built next to a school, is not what the community needs.