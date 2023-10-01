‘People are starving’: Local food distribution event gives back to community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Junior’s Seafood Restaurant and Farm Share teamed up with the St. Patrick Catholic Church to hold a free food giveaway in Jacksonville.

Hundreds of people lined up in their cars to receive boxes of food for their household. The drive continued until supplies ran out.

Nearly 25% of American adults are experiencing food insecurity, according to a study from the Urban Institute.

Glendora Mccargo is one of the many volunteers giving back to her community.

“People are starving, people need help. We have working poor. People who go to work everyday and they can’t buy gas, can’t buy food, they just need help. We’re out here in our community helping each other,” Mccargo said.

City Councilman Mike Gay came out to show his support.

“We’re concerned about our community and times are hard, and we want to be out supporting and showing the people that we care,” he said.