FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man died after driving off the road while exiting on the southbound ramp for Palm Coast Parkway from Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Department.

The man, who was driving a Sedan, “failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway,” traveled into the grass and hit a tree, according to FHP. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

The man was wearing a seatbelt.

No other vehicles were involved. No other injuries were reported.