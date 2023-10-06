2 Littoral Combat Ships decommissioned at Mayport

FILE - The USS Detroit, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, arrives Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Detroit. The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China and many of those ships, like the USS Detroit, could be retired. The Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class, warships that cost about $4.5 billion to build. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MAYPORT, Fla. – The USS Detroit and the USS Little Rock were decommissioned Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, just six and seven years after they went into service.

The USS Sioux City was decommissioned in August after less than five years in service. The USS Milwaukee was decommissioned last month after less than ten years of service. There are now five Littoral Combat Ships at Mayport.

The USS Detroit was designed by Lockheed Martin and constructed by Marinette Marine Corporation. The ship was commissioned Oct. 22, 2016, in Lake Michigan.

“To the Sailors who have served aboard the USS Detroit, both past and present, I extend my deepest appreciation for your service,” Capt. Meger Chappell, Commanding Officer, Destroyer Squadron Four Zero, said. “Your unwavering commitment and dedication to duty have been an inspiration to us all. The legacy of Detroit will live on through your stories, your achievements, and the impact you have made on our nation’s defense.”

The USS Little Rock — commissioned on Dec. 16, 2017 — completed seven vessel interdictions and seized more than 6,127 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $127 million.

“Although we bid farewell to the ship we all love, the pride, heritage and legacy of USS Little Rock will live on in her Sailors.” said Capt. Todd Peters, Commodore, Mine Division Two Two. “We can take solace in knowing we did our best and what we truly loved about Little Rock was the comradery of our shipmates and the joy of serving together as a crew, facing and overcoming challenges as they came.”