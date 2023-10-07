Domestic violence survivor advocates for prevention, encourages victims to seek help

Domestic violence affects millions of people everyday and many struggle to get help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every minute, 20 people experience physical abuse by an intimate partner.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time to honor victims and spread the word about the devastating impacts it has every day.

These days, life is good for Marie Colee, which is a night and day difference from the life she shared with her ex-husband, the man she called her abuser.

Colee is now remarried and has two little girls.

Marie Colee and her family (Courtesy of family)

“My ex threatened my family if I were to leave. They find all kinds of ways to manipulate you and brainwash you into thinking that you can’t function on your own,” Colee said.

On an average day, more than 20,000 calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide and 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have lived through intimate partner violence.

Colee said when she was leaving her abuser, she received life-saving help from Hubbard House and Betty Griffin House in St. Johns County.

“One of the things I found when I was able to go to the shelter was that calm, and that place that I felt safe. And then of course, the advocates I was in touch with provided me the tools that I needed to go forward, and not backward” she said.

Colee wants other victims to know that they are not alone.

“It feels like it, but you’re not. Wherever you are in our community, find that local shelter. Call that number,” Colee said. “They may not be able to help you in that moment, but they will give up tools. They will give you suggestions, things that you can do to get safely out of the situation you’re in.”

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence. Here is a list of resources to help.

Hubbard House Resources:

More Resources: