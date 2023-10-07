79º
Motorcyclist killed in crash with garbage truck on Baymeadows Road Saturday

Casey Craig, Producer, News4Jax

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Fatal crash on Baymeadows Road. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died early Saturday after crashing into the back of a garbage truck on Baymeadows Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the motorcycle and the garbage truck were traveling eastbound on Baymeadows Road around 3:45 a.m. near the I-295 overpass when the motorcyclist rear-ended the garbage truck at a high speed.

The motorcycle caught fire and the rider died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and made the call to 911. He did not get injured, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

JSO said this incident marks the 146th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

