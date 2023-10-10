Motorcyclist dies after crashing into minivan on Blanding Boulevard: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Monday night after crashing into a minivan near an intersection on Blanding Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

According to the FHP report, a 22-year-old woman was driving a motorcycle south on Blanding Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. when a Dodge minivan was turning right onto the intersection of Sauterne Drive.

The motorcyclist hit the passenger side of the minivan, FHP said.

The minivan’s driver was uninjured. The motorcyclist was given aid at the scene and then taken to the hospital where she died.