Going Ringside Ep. 33: Becky Lynch and WWF Magazine

“The Man” joins us on this episode and we also explore the history of the old WWF Magazine

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – She’s arguably the greatest female wrestler of all time and she’ll argue she may be the greatest wrestler of all time period. As Becky Lynch has adopted the moniker of “The Man”, the Irish born performer has become one of the hottest wrestlers in the history of WWE. On this episode of Going Ringside we go back to an interview we did with her in 2019 where she talks about the origin of her nickname “The Man” as well as some thought on Ronda Rousey and John Cena.

Following that in this episode News4JAX Anchor Jenese Harris joins the podcast with her collection of old WWF Magazines. Harris was a longtime collector as a child and has kept the magazines in pristine condition to this day.

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

