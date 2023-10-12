80º
Buildings damaged after fire breaks out at Hamburger Mary’s, MJ Food Mart in Jacksonville

Fires caused significant damage to both buildings

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville businesses were damaged after two separate fires broke out overnight and early Thursday morning.

One fire — which owners said began after an electrical problem — broke out at Hamburger Mary’s on Beach Boulevard.

“We are happy none of our staff or customers were inside at the time of the start of the fire, we were luckily closed by then!” the business said.

The other fire broke out at the MJ Food Mart at the intersection of Beaver Street and Jones Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department put out the fire at both locations. The fires caused significant damage to both buildings.

No one was injured.

