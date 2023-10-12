72º
Man killed in crash near Gate Parkway when his vehicle overturns into water-filled ditch: FHP

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 41-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after he lost control of his vehicle and landed in a ditch filled with water on State Road 9B near Gate Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the man was driving north on SR 9B, just south of Gate Parkway, around 1 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the car and drove into the grass shoulder.

The man then hit a pole on the Gate Parkway exit ramp, causing the sedan to overturn on the roof landing in a water-filled ditch, the report said.

