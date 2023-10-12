Police searching for burglary suspects who trespassed at Clay High School after Saturday’s homecoming dance

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County District Schools Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a burglary at Clay High School after the homecoming dance on Saturday.

According to police, the suspects jumped the fence and were at the high school from about 12:32 a.m. until 4 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Police said the suspects stole a golf cart and drove it on and off campus, damaged property and wrecked the golf cart. Also, the suspects stole CHS criminal justice sweatshirts.

Burglary suspects (Clay County District Schools Police Department)

The suspects covered their faces when they were on campus. However, police released images of the suspects. One of the suspects was wearing yellow Crocs shoes, and he and another person wore dark blue or black Hollister brand sweatshirts. The third suspect wore a camouflage sweatshirt with a white label and cursive writing on the front.

Burglary suspects (Clay County District Schools Police Department)

If you have any information please call police at 904-336-0100.

“And a message to the suspects… You too can call or turn yourselves in to any law enforcement officer. We will soon find out who you are and hold you accountable,” police wrote on social media.