You can be a part of history! FSCJ wants the community to vote for the school’s new official mascot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State College at Jacksonville has invited the local community to help choose the school’s official mascot.

Your vote could be part of history! (You might not know those but the University of North Florida Ospreys were almost the Armadillos -- so this is a big decision!)

FSCJ has 25 options to choose from and is asking the public to vote for their top three favorites from the following list:

Mascot options for FSCJ (FSCJ)

You can also share your own ideas. But the school has some things it wants you to consider when you pick.

“The mascot should be a symbol that represents the significance and importance of FSCJ in helping students meet their academic and professional goals,” officials wrote in a release. “The mascot will also serve as the face of FSCJ’s athletic teams and should reflect a fun, energetic and competitive brand.”

Voting is open to the public now through Nov. 10.

The top three mascots with the most votes will be announced as finalists in early January.

For more information on the mascot selection process, visit fscj.edu/mascot.