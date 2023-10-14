Jacksonville’s blind community takes a stroll to bring attention to Florida’s White Cane Law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people in Jacksonville’s blind and visually impaired community took a stroll Saturday along Riverside Avenue for White Cane Awareness Day with a mission to bring attention to Florida’s White Cane Law and the celebration of independence.

The white cane is considered an essential tool that gives those who are blind or who have low vision the ability to move freely and safely wherever they go.

It is something Fallon Minichiello relies on. Minichiello is blind after being born three months premature.

“It is how we get around. It is something that we use to walk around anywhere, the house, the community,” Minichiello said.

Those on the walk also hoped to bring attention to Florida’s White Cane Law that states whenever someone who is blind or visually impaired is crossing a street with a white cane or guided by a dog, the driver approaching must stop.

Attendees also said they have the responsibility to cross at designated crosswalks.

The cane’s existence dates back to the 1920s. They are white because it’s easier for others to spot those using the canes.

“People need to be aware of people with white canes because it can be hard for us to cross the street,” Kit Wheeler said.

Wheeler demonstrated how technology plays a vital role in the advancement of canes with the “WeWalk” smart cane.

“I can tell it where I want it to go and it navigates me there. It has a flashlight. It has a horn. If I get towards certain things, it vibrates to let me know when I am close to the curb,” Wheeler explained.

Even though many on the walk either have difficulty seeing or can’t see at all, that doesn’t stop them from thriving in life. They also said they appreciate the support from people like Alice Krauss who works at Brooks Rehabilitation and joined the walk.

“I just want to support. Anything I can do to help them break down barriers and have equal access to the things that I have since I am sighted,” Krauss said.