One person is dead after shooting in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Orange Park that left one person dead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says that they got a call around 7 p.m. about a shooting at the Arium Reserve Apartments.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that this appears to be an isolated incident and is not a threat to community at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.