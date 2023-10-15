72º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

One person is dead after shooting in Orange Park

Rory Thompson, News4JAX Associate Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: Clay County, Orange Park, shooting, Clay County Sheriff's Office, deadly shooting
Police scene in Orange Park. (WJXT)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Orange Park that left one person dead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says that they got a call around 7 p.m. about a shooting at the Arium Reserve Apartments.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that this appears to be an isolated incident and is not a threat to community at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author: