JSO still searching for 23-year-old who went missing last year in south Duval County

Austin Carlos Patchke, 23, has not been seen since Nov. 16, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues its search for a missing man who was last seen in November 2022.

Austin Carlos Patchke, 23, was reported missing and last seen leaving a business on foot in the 14200 block of Old St. Augustine Road near Baptist South on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

From the initial investigation until now, JSO said detectives have been working but have yet to discover any evidence of foul play, and Patchke has not been reported to have any mental or physical disabilities.

He is described as:

Height/Weight: 6′8″ / 275 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown / Black

Clothing: grey Polo shirt with “7-Eleven” embroidered on the front, dark long sleeves underneath, black pants, pink bag, and black Nike shoes

Anyone with information that could lead to Patchke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.