‘49 angels deserve a permanent memorial:’ City of Orlando to buy Pulse Nightclub property

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pulse Nightclub property, the site of one of the country’s worst mass shootings, will be sold to the city of Orlando, as confirmed by News 6, News4JAX’s sister station, Wednesday.

Seven years ago a gunman went into the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan told News 6 that the agreement to purchase the property from owner Barbara Poma will go to the city council on Monday for approval.

Sheehan would not say how much the city was purchasing the location for, but she did say it was less than the city’s last offer to Poma of $2.3 million.

She said there was no opposition to the purchase among city commissioners, and if approved, the real estate transaction would close the following Friday, Oct. 27.

The announcement of this sale comes after a tumultuous series of events over the summer that slowed down the construction of a memorial honoring those killed on June 12, 2016.

The onePulse Foundation, which spearheaded the memorial and museum efforts soon after the shooting, announced in April it was splitting up with Poma, who founded the organization.

In May, the foundation announced it would be building a permanent memorial on a different site after Poma’s investment partner refused to donate the land the nightclub sits on to the foundation.

In July, the foundation announced it was terminating its lease of the nightclub property with Poma after it was discovered a temporary use permit had lapsed.

The foundation said they would continue paying for utilities, security, and other items until Aug. 31, which roughly cost from $9,000 to $10,000 each month.

On Sept. 1, Poma told News 6 she would pick up the tab, and she has been paying for it since then.

Deborah Bowie, executive director of onePulse Foundation issued a statement on Wednesday:

“We are thankful to the City of Orlando for ensuring that the National Pulse Memorial will be located at the Pulse nightclub site, which was always the hope of families of the 49 victims and the Pulse-impacted community. We look forward to being a part of the discussion with the City of Orlando as this moves forward.” Deborah Bowie, executive director of onePulse Foundation

Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting posted a statement on social media that read, “Good. It’s time for a permanent space where people can grieve, reflect, and honor those stolen from us. One created by and for the community.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer issued a statement: