News4JAX launches new streaming podcast called “This Week in Jacksonville: Business Edition” with Kent Justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret that Jacksonville’s economy is growing and businesses here are booming.

In fact, Jacksonville is the fifth fastest-growing city in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And with that comes a lot of questions about jobs, real estate, finances and more. That’s why we’ve started a brand new streaming series, branching off of our very successful policy show “This Week in Jacksonville.”

It’s called “This Week in Jacksonville: Business Edition” and it’s a podcast-style show that addresses all of the topics related to our city’s economy and surrounding areas.

It’s conversational, it’s a bit informal and it’s a way to really take our time and dive into topics that are important to all of us.

We begin our series by speaking with Christina Thomas about the Northeast Florida Builders Association’s apprenticeship program that helps with building a skilled workforce. Then, we sit down with Mike Brannen from Miller Electric and second-year apprentice, Gabbi Karjala. They share their secrets about how the Miller Electric apprenticeship program is a win-win for employer and employee.

That first episode drops Thursday, Oct. 19, then you’ll find them every Thursday morning on News4JAX+, on the News4JAX YouTube Channel and also on your favorite podcast audio streaming platforms, like Spotify, Apple, Google and others.

We’re going to be tackling some hot topics over the coming weeks so be sure to listen to or watch, “This Week in Jacksonville: Business Edition.”