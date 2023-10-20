78º
Jacksonville Humane Society, Subaru of Jacksonville holds free adoption event

Adoptions will be free for pets at the event

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is partnering with Subaru of Jacksonville to offer free adoptions to the community on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Subaru of Jacksonville will host JHS at its dealership at 10800 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, according to a release.

“JHS is proud to partner with Subaru of Jacksonville for this free adoption event, and we are so appreciative of all the ways they support shelter pets in our community,” said Denise Deisler CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “When we work together, animals win!”

Adoptions will be free for pets at the event. All pets will be altered, vaccinated and microchipped at the time of adoption. Additional fees may apply.

Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.

