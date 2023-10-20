Monument honoring late singer Ronnie Van Zant added to Lynyrd Skynyrd memorial in Mississippi

GILLSBURG, Ms. – A new monument was added to the Mississippi Memorial Friday afternoon honoring those who died in the Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash 46 years ago near the town of Gillsburg. Devoted fans unveiled the granite monument to the band’s lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant, one of six people killed in a crash in a heavily wooded swamp.

The slab of granite bears an image of Ronnie in a familiar pose. On the back is a poem about the crash written by his life-long friend, Gene Odom, who is also a crash survivor. The poem is titled “On A Dark Mississippi Night.”

Up-and-coming rocker, Brandon Miller from Hattiesburg Mississippi, led the effort to expand the monument raising the first $3,000 of the $25,000 cost.

Brandon’s dream is that his band, “Slickson Revolver,” might someday open for Lynyrd Skynyrd.

You may remember, News4JAX was in Gillsburg back in 2019 when Ronnie’s widow, Judy Van Zant, unveiled a roadside monument. It was erected by a committee of local people, many of whom were rescuers who saved the lives of the 20 people injured in the crash.

It was the first time I had been at the scene of the crash since I was there with Channel 4 photographer, Joe Copoletta, the day after the plane went down.

The monument has 1,200 to 1,400 people signing the guest book every month. They have come from 20 different countries, as far away as Australia.

With the new addition, the fans will have something new to see.