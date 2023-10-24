Northeast Florida, southeast Georgia voters head to polls tomorrow for local elections

While the first primaries and caucuses in the 2024 presidential nominating cycle are still several months away, some northeast Florida and southeast Georgia voters will be heading to the polls for Election Day on Nov. 7.

In Florida and Georgia, there are no statewide elections in the 2023 election cycle. Jacksonville held its city elections back in the spring, and some municipalities held their local elections last year or earlier this year.

Here are the offices and candidates that will be on the ballot in cities and towns across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia for this election:

Alachua County:

High Springs City Commission Seat #1: Ross Ambrose (incumbent), Andrew Miller

High Springs City Commission Seat #2: Gloria James (incumbent), Steven Tapanes

Glynn County:

Brunswick City Commissioner North Ward: Gwen Atkinson-Williams, Gary Cook, Leroy E. Dumas, Jr., Carolyn Edwards, Zack Lyde

Brunswick City Commissioner South Ward: Christopher Bower, Lance Sabbe

Ware County:

Waycross City Commissioner District 4: Jennifer Dieu, Diane Hopkins (incumbent)

Waycross City Commissioner District 5: Alvin D. Nelson, Henry Strickland (incumbent)

Brantley County:

Nahunta Mayor: Marty Lee, Barbara Maefield (incumbent)

Nahunta City Council (vote for four): Andrew Altman, Bruce Davis (incumbent), Crystal Johns (incumbent), Richard Johns (incumbent), Deloise Tootle McFadden (incumbent)

Charlton County:

Homeland City Council Post 5: Richard Gwaltney (incumbent), Lee Waterfield

Pierce County:

Patterson City Council Seat 5: Brian Herrin (incumbent), Racquell Scott

Clinch County:

Argyle City Council (vote for four): Juanita Cenesca, Robert L. Cox, Otis Fleming, Sr. (incumbent), Ann M. Grady (incumbent), Mitchell Lee Lane (incumbent)

In Florida and Georgia, precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

After the polls close, we will have results as they come in here on News4JAX.com.