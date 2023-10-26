4 Clay County schools placed on lockdown while deputies searched for carjacking suspect in Orange Park Country Club

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office placed four Orange Park schools on lockdown on Thursday morning while it searched for a carjacking suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for Tony Smith Jr., who was described as 5-foot-9 with a thin build and wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants, but law enforcement said he changed clothes. Smith was last seen in the area of Blanding Boulevard and Kettering Way around 11 a.m.

Lakeside Junior High School, Lakeside Elementary School, Orange Park High School and St. Johns County Day School were all placed on code yellow lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 12 p.m.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said Smith, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, rammed a gate in Orange Park Country Club and drove into the area.

Cook said there were then reports of an attempted carjacking in the country club. Deputies responded, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FHP, and got reports the man was jumping fences to escape arrest.

Cook said investigators now believe he fled to Jacksonville.

Smith has not been caught, Cook said, and anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Smith has been accused of attempted carjacking, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Please call 904-264-6512 (Clay) or 904-630-0500 (Jax) if you see him.