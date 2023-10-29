Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy’s wife grew concerned about his whereabouts after she could not get in contact with him, so she called law enforcement around 10 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the on-duty watch commander with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office to search for the missing deputy.

The agencies also used a drone and a helicopter to assist with the search. Eventually, the deputy’s cell phone data and a hunting stand believed to belong to the deputy helped narrow down the search area, CCSO said.

The deputy’s truck was found near the Benton Tower, and the deputy was found dead not too far away.

CCSO said the deputy died from an apparent medical emergency. There were no signs of foul play.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this deputy’s family and co-workers,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “I am proud of our deputies for partnering with other agencies and utilizing the resources available to them. They did not hesitate to exhaust every measure to find this individual so quickly and bring this family some closure.”