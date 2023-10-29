JSO: 2 men dead, 2 others hurt in separate Jacksonville shootings across weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are dead, and two others are hurt in a pair of separate shootings across Jacksonville over the weekend.

Bullet holes and flashing lights of crime scene unit vans were among the evidence of a deadly shooting on Philips Highway.

Sgt. Carly Reed with JSO said three men were found shot along Philips Highway between Bowdendale and Stepp avenues around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

One man died on the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

During that shooting, several cars that were parked along Phillips Highway were hit by gunfire, including a white car. There were at least two bullet holes in the driver’s side door. Another car had its driver’s rear window shattered by a bullet.

Image of car with bullet holes (WJXT)

JSO does not know why the men were shot and how many shooters they need to look for.

Investigators are speaking with several witnesses including the surviving victims.

Less than six miles away in the Riverside neighborhood, there was another separate deadly shooting.

Sgt. Reed said a man was shot and killed on Park Street, near Post Street, around 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers were working in 5 Points when they heard a single shot.

JSO said a large crowd scattered after hearing the gunshot.

News4JAX spoke with a woman who asked not to be identified. She says she was in this area trying to buy food when she was cleared away from the scene by police along with big crowds of people.

Some people were out celebrating Halloween weekend. Others were hanging out after the Florida-Georgia football game.

“It is just disheartening,” the woman said of the shootings. “I am tired of losing people to senseless acts of gun violence. It has definitely become a nuisance to Jacksonville, and I just wish things would change.”

JSO said the officers saw a man lying on the street who appeared to be shot and they spotted another man standing with a gun near the victim.

Reed said the man believed to be the shooter was taken into custody for questioning. JSO announced later Sunday that 22-year-old Jaelin Leroy was arrested for murder.

Jaelin Leroy's mugshot (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

The motive is unknown, but police believe the two men knew each other. Investigators would not elaborate on the relationship.

JSO said a large crowd started to disperse upon hearing the gunshot

The woman we spoke with lost her brother to gun violence in December 2020.

“It hit home a lot,” she said. “To think about losing him as a brother to the nuisance that is affecting our community and it just continues to happen.”

Police are asking for the public to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS if they have any additional information related to either of the shootings.