One dead, one injured after head-on collision in Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. – A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a crash in Alachua County Saturday morning, that’s according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Road 121, just a quarter mile south of NW 177 Avenue at 6:15 a.m.

A 2000 Honda sedan and a 2015 Toyota sedan were traveling in opposite directions on State Road 121.

For some reason the two cars crashed into each other.

The 53-year-old woman driving the 2000 Honda sedan died at the scene.

The 22-year-old man driving the 2015 Toyota sedan was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.