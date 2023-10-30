President Biden hosts students, military children & families at White House for trick-or-treating event

Public school students, military-connected children and neighborhood families will pack the White House Monday for a special trick-or-treating event hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
