Man shot while driving on 103rd Street near Old Middleburg Road, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was driving a car with several other people inside was hit by gunfire around 2 a.m. Monday on 103rd Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the car was headed west on 103rd Street when a black sedan sped up to it and several shots were fired from the other car, hitting the driver in the neck and shoulder.

The driver, who was the only one injured by the gunfire, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. He is in his 20s, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle drove off eastbound on 103rd Street, but no other description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.