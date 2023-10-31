Justice Department ‘monitoring’ Le’Keian Woods’ incident after receiving allegations of ‘excessive use of force’

In this image taken from Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office body camera video, a Jacksonville police officer punches suspect Le'Keian Woods as fellow officers pin him to the ground during Woods' arrest, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Fla. A Florida sheriff released the body camera video Monday, Oct. 2, that he says shows his officers were justified when they repeatedly punched, elbowed and kneed Woods, a drug suspect, who gave chase after being pulled over with two others during a traffic stop. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The United States Department of Justice is monitoring Le’Keian Woods’ beating incident after his attorneys sent a request for the DOJ to investigate the arrest of their client and other similar incidents involving “excessive use of force.”

Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels and personal injury attorney Marwan Porter are representing Woods and sent a letter to the DOJ on Oct. 5.

The Civil Rights Division of the DOJ responded on Oct. 23 saying that they will take a look at Woods’ arrest and will take appropriate action if they find that this is a prosecutable federal criminal civil rights offense.

“Sheriff Waters and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office may not take this kind of brazen and unapologetic violence seriously. But the DOJ sure does,” said Daniels. “Some of the stories we’ve heard are downright terrifying and it’s encouraging to know that now the JSO’s victims have somewhere to turn for justice.”

READ: DOJ request to investigate Le’Keian Woods | DOJ response to request to investigate Le’Keian Woods

The body cam footage that Sheriff T.K. Waters released to combat accusations against JSO shows Woods being detained by multiple officers after a taser was used on him and he fell face-first to the ground.

One of the detectives steadily demanded Woods put his hands behind his back. For two minutes and 12 seconds, Woods appears to not comply with the detective’s commands, so the officer hits him.

According to the arrest report, one detective hit Woods five times in the face and once in the ribs. Another kneed him four times in the ribs and face, the report said.

Woods’ face was left bloodied and his mug shot showed him with two swollen black eyes.

The DOJ requested any additional information about this or other such incidents involving the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office be reported to the FBI’s Resident Agency in Jacksonville at (904) 248-7000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: