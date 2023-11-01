Clay County leaders develop ‘wish list’ of major roads they want expanded or improved

Traffic jam relief in the works in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders have released a wish list of roads they want to be widened or improved.

As the county grows at a feverish pace many drivers are frustrated with roads that don’t keep up with the pace and seem to narrow or simply backed up and unsafe.

As part of the County’s 2024 Legislative Priorities List, the county wants these five projects funded:

$1.5 Million to improve County Road 209 which stretches from Green Cove to Lake Asbury

$1.5 million to widen County Road 218 in Middleburg to four lanes

$1.5 million for widening County Road 220 where it’s only two lanes

Bridge and safety improvements for County Road 217 in the deep west end of Clay

Expand some sections of State Road 16 near the First Coast Expressway

News4JAX spoke with numerous residents who feel there are roads that are too small to accommodate all the growth.

“They need to be wider,” said Melanie Edwards. “It’s frustrating, right now there’s a lot of frustrating. It’s very frustrating. Sometimes the car beside you and you’re almost beside them.”

“When you think you’ve got deadlines you got to meet it can bug you,” said Jack Reville.

It’s unclear when these projects will be completed as the funding won’t be approved until next year.