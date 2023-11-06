Suspect arrested after police surround truck on I-95, shut down both directions of highway following chase

Traffic Alert: ‘Police activity’ shuts down I-95 at Golfair Boulevard in both directions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers surrounded a truck on Interstate 95 on Monday afternoon following a chase.

Both directions of I-95 were shut down at Golfair Boulevard after the truck crashed because it was spun out by JSO.

Officers had the truck surrounded around 1 p.m. and some were in positions of concealment behind cruisers with long guns out.

According to multiple sources, a suspect was taken into custody following the chase that started on the Northside.

News4JAX is still trying to learn more about what happened.

A reader who was at the scene shortly after the truck crashed sent News4JAX a video that showed the truck smoking following the chase.

The highway shutdown backed up traffic for miles on the interstate and it’s unclear how long it will be before the scene is cleared.

As of 1:15, traffic was backed up on I-95 northbound as far south as W Beaver Street.

Northbound traffic resumed around 1:30 p.m. and one southbound lane was opened just after 2 p.m.