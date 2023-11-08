TELL US: Are you one of the many Floridians self-insuring your home because of the rising cost of insurance?

A recent survey by the Insurance Information Institute shows an alarming trend that 15% to 20% of Florida homeowners are scrapping coverage and self-insuring their homes.

The Insurance Information Institute reports Florida’s home insurance is the highest in the country at an average of $6,000 per year vs. the U.S. average of $1,700 per year.

