79º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

TELL US: Are you one of the many Floridians self-insuring your home because of the rising cost of insurance?

Tarik Minor, Anchor, I-TEAM reporter

Tags: Homeowners Insurance, self-insuring, affordable housing crisis, property insurance crisis, Florida
Property insurance crisis: Florida homeowners pay the highest premiums in the U.S.

A recent survey by the Insurance Information Institute shows an alarming trend that 15% to 20% of Florida homeowners are scrapping coverage and self-insuring their homes.

The Insurance Information Institute reports Florida’s home insurance is the highest in the country at an average of $6,000 per year vs. the U.S. average of $1,700 per year.

We want to hear from you. Are you one of the many Floridians self-insuring your home because of the rising cost of insurance? Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tarik anchors the 4, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. weekday newscasts and reports with the I-TEAM.

email

facebook

twitter