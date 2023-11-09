TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes on I-95 near International Golf Parkway reopen after car fire

Multiple lanes in St. Johns County on I-95 were blocked Thursday as fire crews worked to put out a car fire.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple northbound lanes were blocked on Interstate 95 near International Golf Parkway Thursday afternoon as St. Johns County fire crews worked to put out a car fire.

The St. Johns Fire Rescue was working to put out the fire on I-95 at mile marker 325 between International Golf Parkway and County Road 210, just before 4 p.m.

The two right lanes were blocked as traffic was redirected. By 5 p.m., lanes were reopened and traffic was flowing but the right shoulder was still blocked.