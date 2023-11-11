Columbia County deputies warn community of new scam involving families of inmates being contacted

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a new scam where families of inmates are being contacted by people pretending to be bail bondsmen.

According to deputies, the callers are telling inmates’ families that the inmate is ready to bond out of jail and are trying to collect payment through electronic forms like Cash App or Venmo.

“Please be mindful of this,” the sheriff’s office wrote via Facebook. “The safest way to deal with a bondsman is to meet in person or by going to their office.”