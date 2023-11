ARLINGTON, Va. – President Biden is expected to participate in the 70th annual National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery starting at 11 a.m. Saturday to honor the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces during war and peacetime.

The observance will begin with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier wreath-laying ceremony. Then, President Biden is expected to deliver remarks.

Press play above to watch live