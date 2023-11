MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Clearwater man was hit and killed early Sunday morning while walking on Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

FHP said just before 5 a.m., the 41-year-old was walking the interstate near mile marker 342. It’s unclear why the man was on the highway.

At some point, an unknown vehicle traveling north hit the man and kept going, FHP said.

Troopers are investigating.