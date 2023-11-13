JSO asks community to help ID man who might have information about deadly shooting on Philips Highway

JSO looking for man who might have information about a deadly shooting on Philips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are looking for a man they believe might have information about a deadly shooting on Philips Highway in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.

At the time of the shooting, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carly Reed said three men were found shot along Philips Highway between Bowdendale and Stepp avenues around 2:45 a.m.

One man died at the scene. The other two were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

Investigators have since learned that the man pictured above was present during the shooting and “he is believed to have pertinent information related to the crime,” JSO said.

Detectives are also looking for a newer model dark-colored Dodge Ram truck with silver rims that was seen speeding away from the area of the shooting.

During that shooting, several cars that were parked along Phillips Highway were hit by gunfire, including a white car. There were at least two bullet holes in the driver’s side door. Another car had its driver’s rear window shattered by a bullet.

Image of car with bullet holes (WJXT)

JSO does not know why the men were shot or how many shooters they need to look for.

Anyone who has any information about this crime is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.