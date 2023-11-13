JSO identifies man accused of using stolen car to commit 4 robberies across Jacksonville

Robert Herrington is accused of being connected to two recent bank robberies in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is accused of being responsible for a string of robberies across Jacksonville with one of them ending in a crash that led to his arrest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Robert Herrington, 42, is the man behind four robberies that happened from Tuesday, Nov. 7 to Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to an arrest report, the first incident happened Tuesday at a Domino’s Pizza on Starratt Drive. The report said Herrington walked into the store and asked how many employees were working. The redacted report does not state what happened after that.

Investigators said Herrington used a stolen Saturn Aura in some of the incidents.

A Saturn Aura was reported stolen on Nov. 9. Investigators said Herrington used that vehicle in some of the robberies. One day after the Domino’s Pizza incident, the report said, Herrington went to a Regions Bank on Busch Drive and handed a teller a note demanding money. Police said $2,800 was stolen.

On Thursday, police said, Herrington hit the Financial Credit Union on Revell Drive and stole $1,100 after handing the teller a note demanding money.

A JSO officer spotted the stolen sedan on Saturday after a robbery at a Bealls Outlet on Normandy Boulevard. The report said when Herrington noticed he was spotted, he sped away, flying through a stop sign and turning onto Highway Avenue.

Herrington approached a red light at the intersection of Cassat Avenue and Highway Avenue. The report said that’s when he sped around traffic into the opposing lane to run the red light.

Herrington ran into a JTA bus and then continued through the intersection, where he hit a pickup truck and a parked car. He was taken to the hospital and then arrested.

Herrington was identified and connected to the string of robberies by a burn mark on the center of his forehead, according to investigators. He is charged with four counts of robbery, car theft and aggravated fleeing from police. He is held without bond.

Herrington has a history of robbery arrests. In 2011, he was arrested for three robberies, five burglaries and a car theft. He pleaded guilty to the charges but wasn’t sentenced until five years later. In 2016, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He only served one year before he was released. Court documents show he was cooperating with police in an unrelated criminal case.