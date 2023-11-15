Jaguars looking to involve small business owners in Shipyards Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of small local business owners in Jacksonville gathered to learn about construction opportunities with the Shipyards Project.

Back in 2021, the Jacksonville City Council voted to bring a riverfront development to the downtown area. Jaguars owner Shad Khan purchased the area with plans to build a Four Seasons Hotel and residences, office space and marina amenities.

Now with PCL Construction already breaking ground, they need help completing the project, and the Jaguars are seeking companies in the construction industry to join the project. Jacksonville Jaguars Senior Vice President said this is a way for small local companies to work with the Jaguars and join Jacksonville’s small and emerging businesses.

“We know we need small businesses here in Jacksonville here to Mayor talks about that a lot about how the leaders in the heartbeat of the city. And so for us in all of our projects, you want to make sure that they’re included, and that they’re included early, so that way they can plan and strategize for their future as well,” Whitney Meyer said.

Meyer said including small businesses in the project is “good business.”

“When we did our community huddles, we did over 18 huddles all throughout Jacksonville. And we heard small businesses, they showed up to the public. And said, ‘We want to be a part of the projects the Jaguars are working.’ So for us, this is an extended branch of continuing those huddled in that outreach,” Meyer said.

RZ Service Group Owner Joseph Newkirk said it’s a great opportunity to be a part of.

“This is the first time I’ve been a part of an event like this in Jacksonville. Very informative for the community and let people know the projects that are going on in Jacksonville. It’s always exciting to see the community engagement,” Kewkirk said.

Meyer said they plan to hold more information meetings as the project progresses. It’s projected to be completed in three years.