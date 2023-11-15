Safety Alert: 11 children died playing with toys last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many of you prepare your shopping lists for Black Friday sales or Cyber Monday, there are four things you need to consider before you buy a toy for a child in your life.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 11 children died last year as the result of a toy.

“Most of it was small parts,” explained Patty Davis, Press Secretary for the CPSC.

She agreed many shoppers tend to click and buy a toy they see online without scrolling down and reading more about it. For example, she said you should always adhere to the age recommendations when giving a toy to a child.

The next step is researching who is selling the toy.

“Find out is it really being sold by a reputable dealer or a store that you know or is it sold by another third party on their market marketplace?” she explained. “It’s best to buy from the most reputable dealer that you can because you might have trouble returning that product or if there’s a problem with it, you’re not gonna get your money back.”

Read customer reviews, too.

“You can also go on our website and see if other consumers have complained about problems with that product. That’s always very helpful,” Davis said.

Look for a certification mark when buying electric toys. These toys are generally for children who are 8 and older. CPSC said the certification should be from an independent testing organization and can be found on the manufacturer’s label.

If purchasing second-hand products from an online marketplace, check to see whether products have been recalled before you buy by clicking here.