2 men in custody after suspected string of robberies in Jacksonville Beach

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Two men were arrested Saturday after police say they robbed an Ulta Beauty store at a shopping plaza on Third Street in Jacksonville Beach, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police said the men went into the Ulta and stole items then one man ran to a Home Depot, which prompted the store to go into a lockdown while police searched for the second suspect.

When News4JAX arrived at the scene, there were several police responding to the incident. Sources told News4JAX that several stores were hit during the robbery spree.

The police department said it would release more details about the situation.

