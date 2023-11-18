JSO: Two men shot in car, one fatally, on Southside

Jacksonville Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a car on Bowden Rd.

Southside – One man is dead and another is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning on the city’s southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Ray Reeves with JSO’s homicide unit says the shooting happened a little after 1:30 a.m.

Officers found the two men shot inside a car that was stopped along Bowden Road near the I-95 south ramp after a 911 caller told first responders they heard gunshots.

Reeves says no one has been arrested and investigators are determining if there was more than one shooter.

JSO is also figuring out the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Reeves says detectives are working to find out if the shooting was a case of road rage, a targeted drive-by or a random shooting.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras from several businesses along Bowden Road near Spring Park Road to see if they captured the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact JSO or First Coast CrimeStoppers with any information they may have.